Spain Bullfighting

A child plays with a ball in front of a bullfighting monument outside of Las Ventas bullring, in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023. The death of Spanish bullfighting has been declared many times, but the number of bullfights in the country is at its highest level in seven years, and the young are the most consistent presence as older groups of spectators drop away.

 MANU FERNANDEZ/AP PHOTO

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Alarcón plays out the moment when he will enter Madrid’s Las Ventas bullring for his final challenge as a “novillero,” or apprentice bullfighter.

The 24-year-old has been training in the dusty countryside outside the Spanish capital, and his skintight suit, delicately woven with beads and gold embroidery, is back from the tailor. If he can triumph this last time, he will be considered for the highest rank of “matador” — bullfighters who take on beasts weighing more than half a ton.

