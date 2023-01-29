OKEECHOBEE — Earlier Friday, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Osceola Middle School while it was going into complete lockdown after reports that a student had a firearm on campus.
Within one minute, the school was in lockdown, and numerous law enforcement from Okeechobee County Sheriff’s and Okeechobee City Police were on the scene to assist the onsite School Resource Deputy.
The subject was apprehended within the first four minutes after being identified, and the room he was in with other students was secured, searched and cleared.
The students that reported the incident were questioned again on the initial contact with the student of interest.
Witnesses collectively stated the following:
The “student of interest,” a 14-year-old, told a student that he would bring a gun to school Friday.
Several students asked the suspect if he had brought the gun as the 14-year-old male wore an oversized “hoodie” sweater with a single large, double-hand pocket across the front. Students reported seeing what appeared to be the 14-year-old gripping something with the outline of a handgun.
When students asked the 14-year-old if he had a gun, the student gripped the object tightly, much like a handgun, and said, “Yes!”
These students immediately told staff about the incident, and the response from Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department and the Okeechobee City Police was swift and immediate.
Officials report that during questioning, the 14-year-old suspect admitted to threatening a student yesterday about bringing a gun to school Friday.
The report stated the male suspect admitted that he told people Friday that he had a gun and intentionally made those around him believe the bottle he was gripping was a gun.
The object in the suspect’s pocket was located and was a small Lipton Ice Tea bottle (plastic).
Subsequently, the student was charged with; aggravated assault, a felony, and disruption of school proceedings, a second-degree misdemeanor.
He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail Facility.
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stresses that the students did the right thing following the “See something, Say something,” initiative.
The response from the Osceola Middle School Staff, the School Resource Deputy, and all the other Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and City Police personnel that responded show a level of professionalism and level of training for these types of events that stands to speak for itself, the agency said.