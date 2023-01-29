OKEECHOBEE — Earlier Friday, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Osceola Middle School while it was going into complete lockdown after reports that a student had a firearm on campus.

Within one minute, the school was in lockdown, and numerous law enforcement from Okeechobee County Sheriff’s and Okeechobee City Police were on the scene to assist the onsite School Resource Deputy.

