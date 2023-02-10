APTOPIX Europe Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, gestures as European Parliament’s President Roberta Metsola, right, applauds during an EU summit at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

 OLIVIER MATTHYS/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that “a Ukraine that is winning” should become a European Union member, arguing the bloc wouldn’t be whole without his country being an integral part of the EU.

Zelenskky made his comments during an address to the European Parliament on a rare trip outside Ukraine, which has been trying to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia for nearly a year.

