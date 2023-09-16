Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

