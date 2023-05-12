Russia Ukraine War Air Defense

Members of a Ukrainian air-defense unit demonstrate their work near Kyiv on Monday, May 8, 2023. From camouflaged positions, the units dart out by truck into the farm fields around the capital, ready to take down enemy drones or missiles. Since Russia resumed regular air attacks on April 28, the units have a perfect score, intercepting every drone and missile shot at the capital.

 ANDREW KRAVCHENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country’s military needs more time to prepare an anticipated counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces and opening a new chapter in the war more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost.

