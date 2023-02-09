Britain Ukraine

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago.

 ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a rare trip out of his country Wednesday, daring to visit Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons as Kyiv braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow’s forces.

Zelenskyy arrived on a Royal Air Force plane at London Stansted airport north of the U.K. capital. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted him on the tarmac, tweeting a photo of him embracing the Ukrainian leader.

