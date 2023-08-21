Russia Ukraine War

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on the roof of the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre damaged by Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday.

 UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday vowed stern retaliation for a Russian missile strike in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others the day before.

“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly,” Zelenskyy said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday at the end of a visit to Sweden, his first foreign trip since attending a NATO summit in Lithuania last month.

Recommended for you