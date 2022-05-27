SEBRING — While a few Lake Placid High students, who had alcohol at their prom, apparently won’t be able to walk at graduation on Saturday, parent Paula Sapp said there should be consequences for underage drinking.
Citing confidentiality of student discipline and student records, the Highlands School District has had no comment to Highlands News-Sun concerning students who reportedly had alcohol in their vehicles at the Lake Placid High prom on April 30 at SEVEN Sebring Raceway Hotel.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Sapp noted her community activities including being a MADD advocate (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers).
Sapp said her daughter, Lindsay Sapp, was in a car accident involving a drunk driver May 8, 2021 that led to Lindsay’s death two days later.
“The worst phone call a parent can ever get is a call that there was a bad accident and a red truck was involved,” she said. The caller said they think it was Lindsay in the accident.
“That changed our whole world,” Sapp said.
Last year she spoke to a driver’s education class 30 days after the accident and that was hard, too, she said, but she believed she needed to get the information out to the kids about how serious drinking and driving is.
Lindsay wasn’t at fault for drinking and driving, but went into the crash of drunk drivers, Sapp said.
In March she contacted Lake Placid High School about speaking to the students before the end of the school year, she said. Lindsay would have been graduating Saturday.
The message she got back from Lake Placid High was that they didn’t want her to speak to the students because it would be too hard for the kids, Sapp said.
So the prom comes and it is not on the school campus, but it was a school function, she said.
“I got a call on Sunday [the day after the prom] and you want to talk about feeling sick,” Sapp said. “It came right back as to what could have happened to those kids.
“Thank God they were caught, some of them were falling down drunk. I am not talking about the beer in the cooler, which by the way is illegal. I am not talking about a bottle of Crown and they drank the whole bottle of Crown. I am talking about minors, good kids mind you, who made poor choices.
“Thank God that they were caught so those parents didn’t get the call Eddie and I got,” she said.
Sapp noted that the district’s Code of Student Conduct states, “Underage drinking is a serious problem in Highlands County. Underage drinking is against the law and will be treated in such a manner.”
“If we have such a serious problem, we should be putting the hammer down. There should be consequences,” she said. The Code of Conduct states for alcohol offenses at the secondary level, middle and high school, the consequence is expulsion.
“All the parents were on board with me until it’s little Johnny and Suzie, then they change their mind,” Sapp said. Parents tell her they were good kids.
Lindsay was a good kid; Cope was a good kid, she said.
Cope Brewer, who would have graduated last year from Sebring High, died in the same multivehicle accident on S.R. 70 Lindsay was involved in.
Sapp related what a parent told her recently, “They should not be painted with a broad brush, if some kid only had two beers in their cooler at prom and other kids had a case, they shouldn’t have the same punishment.”
Sapp stressed, “No. They should have the same punishment. If they are good kids, if they are smart kids, if they are straight-A students, if they never had a referral, then those kids should know the rules. It is against the law to have alcohol at 18 years old or 17 or 19.
“I am speaking very passionately because we have got to stop this,” Sapp said. “I was told I can’t save the world by these parents.”
She is not here to save the world, but if she can save one student, whether she knows it or not, she has done her job, Sapp said.
“I also had parents say ‘well these kids don’t get to walk, they don’t get to graduate’ — well neither does Lindsay. Lindsay doesn’t get to and it was because of good kids who made poor choices.”
Sapp asked the School Board not to use “silky gloves” in handing out punishment. They don’t need a second chance when it comes to this.
“There is not one good reason for any student to have alcohol at a function, on the bus, at the school — there should be zero tolerance,” she said. “We do not need to keep losing kids due to alcohol. Please, let’s try to save our kids.”
Parent Lauren Bush thanked Sapp for “scaring her daughter straight” in driver’s education last summer.
“I appreciate the impact of your story and your willingness to share it,” Bush said.
The School Board just celebrated the impact of volunteers, but it is conflicting that Sapp was turned down in her effort to shape the lives of children and possibly avoid the loss of another student in the community, she said.
After other speakers from the public on other topics, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “Miss Sapp, I just really want to thank you for your courage to be able to come up and speak like you spoke tonight. My heart goes out to you and I do think, like you spoke about it, it takes all of us working together to make a difference with kids that we love and adore.
“I know we have lots of folks that are ready to do just that and that is very exciting. Your message is very important for all of us to hear.”