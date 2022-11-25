Zimbabwe Parliament

Members of parliament listen to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivering his State of the Nation Address at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, about 18 kilometres west of the capital Harare, Wednesday. Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he, for the first time, delivered a State of the Nation Address at a new multi-million dollar Parliament building funded as a donation by the Asian giant.

 AP PHOTO

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant.

China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200 million, six-story parliament building in Mt. Hampden, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift” — signifying its growing influence on the former British colony.

