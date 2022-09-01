Zombie Cells-Healthy Aging

Richard Soller, 95, runs in the 200 meter race for men over 85 years old at the National Senior Games, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Miramar, Fla. After a torn hamstring stopped him from running track in high school, he fell into an unhealthy lifestyle in early adulthood, smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. But he and his wife Jean quit cold turkey when their daughter Mary came along.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.

Without a hint of breathlessness, he says: “I can put in miles down here.”

