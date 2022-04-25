SEBRING — The Sebring City Council gave final approval to a zoning and land use change for a portion of the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course property on which a developer plans to build apartment buildings.
“Central Park Village — An Apartment Community” is stated on the conceptual site plan for the Planned Unit Development that has been submitted to the City.
Developer Alexander Forkosh requested the zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion of a 116.85 acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway with the property’s northern boundary generally across the parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
The 116.85-acre property is one of several adjacent properties under the same ownership, Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, totaling about 135 acres, according to the Council’s agenda.
At Tuesda’s Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell said there was some discussion from the Francis II mobile home park at the Planning and Zoning hearing. They are pleased that the development is being moved and more east and further away from them.
There has has been one small change since the previous Council meeting, prior to the Planning and Zoning hearing the applicant requested that they have a three-story clubhouse instead of a two-story clubhouse, she said.
It didn’t change any of the conditions that have already been put on the property. It couldn’t be higher than 45 feet, So the clubhouse can’t be higher than 45 feet, Riddell said. The only other thing that changed is the rendering of the clubhouse that shows it is three stories.
It still has the same intent, which is nine apartments units inside the clubhouse and there will be amenities on the first floor and a pool, but the apartment units may be a little bit bigger and may be luxury units, she said.
The development will have an entrance and exit off of Persimmon Avenue and a newly created road that connects to the Sebring Parkway.
The existing development agreement is not consistent with proposed planned develpment, Riddell noted. The City Attorney and applicant will work on an amended development agreement that will be coming before the Council in the coming weeks or months.
Council approved the final reading of the Future Land Use change from County Medium Family Residential to City High Density residential.
Council also approved a rezoning from County R-3, Multiple-Family Dwelling, including Motel and Hotel District to City PD, Planned Development to allow for 529 multifamily dwelling units with recreational amenities.