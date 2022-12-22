SEBRING — Getting together for the holidays provides the warmth of family and friends.
Firefighters don’t want to see it produce the heat of a house fire. Sadly, home fires do increase in the first weeks of winter because of improperly used or placed heat sources or decorations, especially candles.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that more than a third of home decoration fires are started by candles and more than two out of every five decoration fires come from decorations being placed too near a heat source.
Most holiday candle decorations consist of scented candles, aroma therapy or simple papered candles for mood lighting. Many represent sacred traditions.
Whether representing the Star of Bethlehem or the Advent Season for Christmas, the miracle of a single day’s worth of oil burning for eight days for Hanukkah, the Fatimid caliph leading children to walk and sing songs on the night before Ramadan or the seven principles of Kwanzaa, candles have long helped celebrate traditions, belief, faith and sacred holidays.
Outside of sacred observances, people burn scented candles to fill the air with holiday smells or tall candles just to create a festive mood.
However you light up the holidays, NFPA advises you choose decorations that are flame retardant, and keep candles away from decorations and especially anything that can burn.
Also, keep decorations away from doors and windows, or anything else that might knock them over or into a candle or heat source. Keep your children and pets away from them, as well.
When it comes to electric string lights, some are rated for indoor-only use and some can be used outdoors. Check the label attached to the cord to see what the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) recommends. Also, read the manufacturer’s recommendations on how many light strands you can safely connect in a chain.
Always use clips, not nails, to secure lights to prevent the cords from becoming worn or damaged.
Also, blow out all candles when you leave the room and turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
During a party, make sure you or someone dependable stays in the kitchen for anything cooking on the stove or warming in the oven or microwave.
Keep matches and lighters locked up high in a cabinet and away from children.
If you have smokers among the guests, ask them to smoke outside and to keep their smoking materials with them, away from young children.
Also, provide smokers with large, deep ashtrays and make sure you soak the cigarette butts with water before discarding them.
As always, make sure you test your smoke alarms, and let your guests know the home fire escape plan.