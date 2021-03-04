SEBRING – The National Hurricane Center is ramping up for a busy hurricane season starting on June 1 and running through Nov. 30. Next year, the season could be longer of the National Hurricane Center deems it necessary.
In a December hurricane conference, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration asked for a team to determine the necessity of starting the Atlantic hurricane season earlier in the year; possibly in May 15.
The team is to meet mid-March to determine the benefits and “potential ramifications” of moving the date season opening to May, said Dennis Feltgen, meteorologist and public affairs officer from NHC said.
“Regardless, there will be no changes to the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season this year,” Feltgen said via email.
The reason for the date change consideration is because of the timing of when storms have been forming.
“Named storms have formed prior to the official start of the hurricane season in about half of the past 10-15 years, including each of the past six years,” Feltgen said. “Many of the May systems are short-lived, hybrid (subtropical) systems that are now being identified because of better monitoring and policy changes that now name subtropical storms.”
Another way the NHC is gearing up for the season is by beginning the Tropical Weather Outlook (TWO) issuance on May 15 this year. The TWOs are a text and graphic representation of a storm that is issued every six hours on Noaa.gov website. The updates show a “probability to the nearest ten percent of a disturbed weather developing into a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours and five days” in the Atlantic Ocean, Feltgen explained.
Michael Brennan with the Hurricane Specialist Unit said via press release on Tuesday,
“Given recent increased tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin in late May,” the issuance of the outlook was an important service improvement over an unscheduled Tropical Weather Outhook.
NOAA has released the names used for the 2021 season. If some of the names look familiar, it's because they re. The names are on list that rotates every six years. Unless, that is, if they were particularly costly storms in terms of life and money.
This year, the list was last used in 2015 and Erika and Joaquin were stricken from the list because of their devastation that year.
Last year, we started with Arthur, so this year, we start off with Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette,Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and ending with Wanda.
If the names on the list are exhausted (like 2020), then the Greek alphabet letters become the identifiers.