The National Hurricane Center (NHC) sent hurricane hunter planes into tropical depression 10 Sunday morning. What they found caused the storm to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for the system to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday. Landfall is expected to be near Big Bend, however, shifts in the forecasts are possible. As Idalia continues to strengthen, the forecasters will have more confidence in the storm’s path.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, TS Idalia’s (pronounced E-dalia) was about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving north at 2 mph with highest sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph (119 kph) and above.
NOAA Meteorologist Austin Flannery said rapid intensification of the storm is possible. He described the conditions Highlands County could expect if the storm continues the same path. Idalia is thought to become a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday. Idalia is forecast to become a strong Category 2 hurricane (96-110 mph).
“The main threat for your area is heavy rainfall,” Flannery said.
He also said the “silver lining” was, although the county has seen more rain than other areas, we are on the “drier side” and can handle more water than otherwise possible.
“We’ll have to keep an eye on things as they get closer,” Flannery said. “There is always the potential of tornadoes and gusty winds are possible with a storm like this.”
There is a low chance Highlands County will see tropical force winds (10-20%), the meteorologist said. Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Tuesday. Highlands County will feel the impact on Tuesday, possibly in the morning but more likely in the evening. Monday, some effects may be felt. It was too soon to tell much beyond that on Sunday morning.
Although it is not time to panic, it is time to be prepared.
“It’s important for your readers to remember it’s time to start thinking about where they plan to be for the hurricane and making sure they have supplies if they are staying put.”
He said know where you are going to go if you are going to leave, which is especially important if the residence is in a mobile or manufactured home.
“Those aren’t going to be safe places to stay, even if in the event of a tropical storm because those structures are not necessarily built to withstand that type of wind,” Flannery said.
Residents should review their plan and make sure they are prepared for a tropical storm or hurricane. Monitoring the storm’s progress and preparing are Flannery’s recommendations.
Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of seawater surging onto land and flooding communities when a tropical storm or hurricane approaches. That part of Florida is very vulnerable to storm surges, Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said Sunday.
“So it will not take a strong system or a direct hit to produce significant storm surge,” he said. “So if you’re anywhere along the Florida Peninsula, western Florida Peninsula, so let’s say from about Fort Myers northward to the Panhandle, you’ve really got to be paying attention.”
The storm was not expected to menace southwest Florida, where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year.
Thirty-three Florida counties are under a state of emergency, the agency said in a separate statement. Highlands is not included in that list, however, DeSoto, Hardee and Polk counties are.
Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30. Peak season is Sept. 10. Most Florida landfalls happen in September and October. Last year, Hurricane Nicole made landfall in November, so residents should not let their guards down yet.