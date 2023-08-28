SNS-storm082823a.jpg

The projected path of Idalia, as of Sunday.

 NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) sent hurricane hunter planes into tropical depression 10 Sunday morning. What they found caused the storm to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for the system to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday. Landfall is expected to be near Big Bend, however, shifts in the forecasts are possible. As Idalia continues to strengthen, the forecasters will have more confidence in the storm’s path.

