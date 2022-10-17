Panthers Lightning Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Florida Panthers Oct. 8, in Tampa, Fla.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK— The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation.

The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments.

