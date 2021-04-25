This home is located at 507 E. Canfield St. in Avon Park. It is priced at $174,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties.
It is a completely updated three-bedroom, two-bath home with a new metal roof (2021). This home is perfectly situated on an oversized corner lot and fenced backyard with 1,420 living square feet and a total of 1,824 square feet.
The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, solid wood cabinets, tiled flooring. The dining room is separate. There is a large master suite, step-in shower, high vanity and new fixtures.
Some additional touches in this home include: new flooring, ceiling fans, freshly painted inside and out, additional bedroom with separate entrance, screened-in porch area, shed/workshop with power and open patio for barbecuing.
The owners spared no expense preparing this home for a new family. For additional information about this home and a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or email lterrell@bhhsflpg.com
MLS # 279799