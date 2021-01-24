This home is located at 3829 Sebring Parkway in Sebring, Florida. It is offered at $191,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Welcome home! Great location and a great price too. This three-bedroom, two-bath home with two-car garage is within walking distance to Lake Jackson, shopping, restaurants, banking, pharmacy and so much more.
You will love the open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the living room and sliders that open to the rear-screened porch.
The galley-style kitchen has white cabinets with formica countertops, white appliances, two pantries and has a light and bright breakfast nook. The dining room is the perfect spot for holiday entertaining and features a beautiful chandelier and plantation shutters throughout.
This home has a split bedroom floor plan with all the bedrooms having a neutral color carpeting and walls. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and the attached bathroom features a walk-in tile shower and single sink vanity. Both guest bedrooms are 12-by-12-foot and each has good closet space with a guest bathroom between the two bedrooms. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination and single sink vanity.
This home also has an interior laundry room with washer and dryer included.
The 3-ton A/C system was updated in 2019 and the roof was replaced in 2007. The rear porch is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or your afternoon glass of tea. Come and see what all this home has to offer before it is gone. Interest rates are low and so is housing inventory.
