SEBRING — Tyrone James Nichols, 28, of Sebring was arrested Saturday afternoon by Sebring Police Department officers. He is being charged with attempted murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation. On Sunday, two more charges were added to include burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and possession of burglary tools with intent to use them. The attempted murder charge has a $50,000 bond and there is no bond for the burglary and the possession of burglary tools charge.
According to the Sebring Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Grand Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance. The dispatcher told police Nichols and the victim were in a physical altercation and Nichols left the residence on foot. The dispatcher gave a description of Nichols. The officer said he saw Nichols as he was headed eastbound on Grand Avenue from MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The officer wrote that he recognized the suspect from previous law enforcement encounters. He also wrote that he read Nichols his Miranda Rights and got Nichols' account. Nichols said he went to the victim's house and asked he could take a shower and get something to eat as he was homeless. He ended up sleeping on the couch until Saturday.
Nichols said he got up and talked to the victim in his bedroom, the report stated. The reporting officer stated the victim became angry with the suspect, calling him a junkie. Nichols stated the victim told him to leave.
Nichols told police that he shoved the victim onto a chair and denied he was a junkie. He allegedly got into the victim's face and grabbed his shirt yelling at him that he didn't have anywhere else to go. Nichols said a female witness started hitting Nichols and pushed him out the door, the report showed.
The witness, a disabled man, said in a sworn statement that Nichols pushed him, grabbed him around the throat with both hands so that the victim could not breathe. According to the report, Nichols stated “I'm going to kill you” several times while his hands were around the victim's throat.
A female witness corroborated Nichols' story. She also stated the victim had an asthma attack from it.
Nichols has several cases, including domestic battery, on the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website dating back to 2009.