APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida

Homes are damaged and collapsed after the shore on which they stood was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. 

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes.

As waves washed over pieces of lumber and concrete blocks that once were part of homes at Wilbur-by-the-Sea, workers tried to stabilize remaining sections of land with rocks and dirt. It was too late for some, though: The front of one house laid on the sand, where it was sheared away from the rest of the structure.

