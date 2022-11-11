SEBRING — Though Tropical Storm Nicole did become a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night, and made landfall as such in the early morning hours, the storm soon weakened.
Niocole’s winds never reached hurricane strength in Highlands County, and before 11 a.m. Thursday, the tropical storm warning had been canceled.
Highlands County officials said that the county got its highest winds between 2-4 a.m., with sustained winds at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph.
The typical threshold for high winds, which would prevent emergency vehicles from responding to calls, is sustained winds of 45 mph.
Flooding, feared since the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, also failed to materialize. Whether through good planning, flashed out or replaced culverts, a lack of overall debris or a lesser amount of rain, infrastructure took in what fell from the sky, at least long main roads.
County officials said the county, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, had received 2-3 inches of rain, total, far below the several inches of rain received during Ian a month ago.
Officials also said they received no reports of damage or road blockages, but they did have 571 people who lost power.
Those areas that had been prone to flooding apparently failed to do so. Thunderbird Road at the U.S. 27 junction remained pond-free. The new culvert under Golfview Road in Sebring, installed after the previous one failed from Ian’s wrath, held firm.
The only flooding seen, initially, in the West Sebring and Harder Hall areas was a puddle pooling up at Hammock Road and Lakewood Road.
Also, traffic signals were operational along U.S. 27 after the storm for much-reduced traffic that the road normally sees.
Tree-trimming crews, staged at Lakeshore Mall parking lot, soon began heading out, either to answer local calls or get re-positioned in other areas.
Highlands had been under a tropical storm watch since Monday afternoon, which turned into a warning by Tuesday afternoon, prompting schools, businesses and government offices to schedule closures ahead of the storm’s expected arrival late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Nicole did make landfall at or just prior to 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach as a hurricane, barely, with sustained winds at 75 mph.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center out of Miami advised that Nicole, downgraded to a tropical storm, was moving across West Central Florida, still carrying strong winds and dangerous storm surge where those winds reach the Gulf of Mexico.
Nicole covered nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
The NHC still advises that Nicole remains a large tropical storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 345 miles (555 km) from the center, especially to the northeast.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the National Aeronautic and Oceanographic Administration’s Coastal Marine Automated Station at Saint Augustine reported 10-minute average winds of 52 mph (83 km/h) and a wind gust of 70 mph (113 km/h).
At roughly the same time, the NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach reported sustained winds of 51 mph (82 km/h) and a wind gust of 59 mph (95 km/h).