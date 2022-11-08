Cone of Probability for TS Nicole on Monday Nov 7

The Cone of Probability, also called the ‘Cone of Uncertainty,’ for Tropical Storm Nicole shows the storm reaching hurricane strength by 8 p.m. Wednesday after crossing over the northwestern Bahamas on its way to the southeast Florida coast. As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicted it would bring 4-6 inches of rain to Central Florida.

 COURTESY/NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

SEBRING — Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed Monday and prompted warnings throughout Florida, may be a hurricane when it arrives.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the storm was 465 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas headed northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Recommended for you