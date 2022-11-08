SEBRING — Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed Monday and prompted warnings throughout Florida, may be a hurricane when it arrives.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the storm was 465 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas headed northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
It prompted a hurricane watch from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the northwestern Bahamas, Lake Okeechobee and the east coast of Florida, from the Volusia/Brevard County line south to Hallandale Beach near Miami, with related storm surge watches.
In Highlands County, county officials had a meeting Monday afternoon regarding the level of activation for the Emergency Operations Center, which remained at Level 3 — “watch and wait” — as of that afternoon.
County officials stated that, as needed, they may activate some or all of the Emergency Service Functions and ramp up activation of the EOC as a whole, depending on what the storm does in the next 24-48 hours.
As of Monday afternoon, they expected a 4- to 6-inch rain event, which mirrored NHC reports of 2-4 inches of rainfall, up to six inches, across the northwest Bahamas and both the central and northern Florida Peninsula.
Overall, heavy rainfall will spread north across the Southeast United States late in the week.
The NHC reported that, in addition to the northwestern Bahamas, hurricane conditions could occur in southeast and east-central Florida, starting Wednesday. A hurricane watch has been issued for that area, the NHC reported.
The storm is expected to strengthen during the next few days to reach or get near hurricane strength by Wednesday or Wednesday night.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 40 mph extended up to 275 miles from the storm’s center.
The NOAA/NHC expected the storm to turn west or west-southwest by Tuesday night, continuing into early Thursday.
The forecast would take the center of Nicole to the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, continuing into Tuesday night, going near or over the islands on Wednesday, and approaching the coast of Florida by Wednesday night.
That being said, forecasters added in their warning for people not to focus on the exact track of the storm, as published at nhc.noaa.gov. It could change suddenly in direction and intensity, and hazardous conditions could extend outside the “cone of probability” and well north of the center of the storm.
Flash and urban flooding could occur Wednesday and Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, the NHC reported. The St. Johns River is also expected to rise.
Those who live in or must drive through problem areas for flooding will want to take precautions and mitigate those hazards.