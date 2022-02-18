SEBRING — Edwin Rentas Nieves, 49, of Port Charlotte was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday morning. He is now facing charges of smuggling contraband into prison, operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, cocaine possession and two counts of possessing drug equipment. He is being held in the county jail with an $8,250 bond.
A deputy performed a traffic stop at Lemon Avenue and Sebring Parkway because there were no tag lights on the vehicle. The deputy ran the tag and found it to be expired in December 2021, according to the report.
The deputy made contact with Nieves, who was asked for a license. Nieves allegedly told the deputy he did not not have a valid license, just an identification card.
The deputy wrote he smelled “fresh cannabis” from the vehicle and asked for a K-9 to arrive for a free-air sniff. The K-9 alerted positively. The deputy patted Nieves, who did answer that he had a needle in a pocket. The needle would later test positive for cocaine.
A further search of the vehicle found a duffle bag behind a seat with a zip top bag that held a green leafy substance. It would positively test for THC and weighed more than 47 grams. After arriving at the jail, a detention deputy said there was a pocket of Nieve’s wallet that allegedly held a bag with white chalky substance that also tested positive for cocaine.