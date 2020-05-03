The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of May gives anglers the week of a strong full moon. The moon will be closest to earth on Wednesday and the full moon occurs Thursday night, the two lunar events 31.5 hours apart so technically this month’s full moon does not qualify for ‘super’ status.
However, it will be a strong full moon which will not have any cloud-cover. So therefore nighttime fishing will be well above average Tuesday through Friday. Daytime anglers will experience less feeding fish due to the increased nighttime feeding activity and the sunrise and sunset periods will have even less active feeders as a result.
It is a fact that hungry fish feed 12 hours apart centered on the moon overhead and underfoot periods during full and new moon periods. There are a few feeding fish on the minor solar periods but far less than during the first and last quarter moon phases of the month.
The weather forecast predicts hot temperatures with little wind until Wednesday when an ideal fishing wind occurs — wind speeds in the 8 to 12 mph range are best. There will be a gradual pressure decline occurring today through Tuesday so you can expect fish to be moving slightly deeper today through Monday. Thursday and Friday fish will adjust upward toward the shallows again.
So try fishing the deeper shoreline areas today through Wednesday and the shallow shoreline areas for the second half of this week’s full moon phase.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Friday above-average feeding activity will occur during the moon overhead and underfoot periods. But Wednesday through Friday, above-average atmospheric pressure rise will occur leading up to the overhead and underfoot periods with will increase the feed rating by a whole number resulting in a full 7-rating. (If weather predictions occur as forecast today.)
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:35 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:22 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases to a 6-7 rating during the full moon.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:05 p.m. and the sunset at 8:01 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in rating to a 5-rating by the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. Occasionally I’ll offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.88 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 512 cubic feet per second.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.