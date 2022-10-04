Experimental Drugs-ALS

This photo provided by ALS patient Brian Wallach shows him and his wife, Sandra Abrevaya, at their home in Chicago on May 2021. Wallach, who formed I AM ALS with Abrevaya after being diagnosed with ALS in 2017, spent years working on legislation with congressional staffers, researchers and patients which passed the House last December in a landslide 423-3 vote. 

 JULIE DIETZ VIA AP

WASHINGTON — When patients with a deadly diagnosis and few treatment options have tried to get unapproved, experimental drugs, they have long faced a dilemma: Who will pay?

Responsibility for funding so-called compassionate use has always fallen to drugmakers, though many are unwilling or unable to make their drugs available for free to dying patients.

