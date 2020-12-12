SEBRING — Nine of the 106 Republican House members who support a lawsuit to overturn the election represent Florida, but Representative Greg Steube is not one of them.
Steube represents District 17, which includes all of Highlands County as well as all of Charlotte, Desoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties and portions of Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee and Polk counties. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to his offices in Florida and Washington, D.C., to learn if he planned to add his name to the list. No answer was available Friday.
Vern Buchanan, of Florida’s District 16, also has not signed the amicus brief in support of Texas’ lawsuit to overturn results, according to news reports on the matter. He represents all of Sarasota and part of Manatee counties.
The brief, in short, claims that expanded mail-in voting procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were unlawful and that millions of those votes, which went to President-Elect Joe Biden, should be thrown out and that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court should allow those state legislatures to pick their own electors.
That could hand the election to Trump.
The popular vote, after recounts in those states, netted 81.28 million votes for Biden and 74.23 million votes for President Donald Trump. The four states in question gave Biden, who already had 244 electoral votes, another 62 to win with 306 electoral votes. Trump has 232.
It takes a minimum of 270 electoral votes to win election. A candidate who does not win the popular vote, can still win the electoral vote if he or she carries enough states.
No evidence yet presented by Trump or Republicans in arguments to overturn the election has proven fraud to federal judges in more than 50 cases, according to news reports. Texas filed the lawsuit and 16 other states signed onto it: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
Arizona filed a separate, more limited amicus brief “respecting” Texas’ complaint.
The four states in question filed a countersuit. Pennsylvania officials, according to Forbes Magazine, said Texas’ litigation is “legally indefensible and is an affront to principles of constitutional democracy,” and called the claims “moot, meritless and dangerous.”
In all, 23 states and territories, led by Washington D.C., have filed an amicus brief opposing Texas’ arguments, Forbes reported. They said it “would upend a century’s worth of this Court’s precedent; render unconstitutional routine and critical election administration; and supplant states’ sovereign power to structure their own systems of government.”
They also said it would invalidate the vote of millions of voters and was, essentially, an attempt by one state to tell others how to run their elections.
Ohio also filed a neutral amicus brief that said that state “cannot support Texas’ plea for relief,” saying it “would violate, not honor, the Electors Clause” of the U.S. Constitution, Forbes reported.
In turn, Texas and the other 16 states argue that their amicus brief “defends the constitutional authority of state legislatures as the only bodies duly authorized to establish the manner by which presidential electors are appointed, one of the central issues in the pending litigation.”
Florida was among the states in support of Texas’ lawsuit, as were nine of the state’s 11 U.S. representatives. They are, in alphabetical order:
- Gus Bilirakis of District 12, which covers northern Pinellas, all of Pasco and a sliver of northwest Hillsborough counties.
- Mario Diaz-Balart of District 25, which includes parts of Collier, Miami-Dade, Hendry and Broward counties in southern Florida.
- Neal P. Dunn of District 2, which consists of the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle, including the counties of Washington, Jackson, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Calhoun, Liberty, Wakulla, Taylor, Lafayette, Suwannee, Gilchrist, Dixie and Levy and parts of Marion, Leon, Jefferson, Holmes, and Columbia counties.
- Matt Gaetz of District 1, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and part of Holmes counties.
- John Rutherford of District 4, which includes Baker and Nassau counties and portions of Duval and St. Johns County.
- Ross Spano of District 15, which includes portions of Hillsborough and Polk counties.
- Michael Waltz of District 6, which includes St. Johns and Flagler counties and portions of Putnam and Volusia counties.
- Daniel Webster of District 11, which includes Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties and parts of Lake and Marion counties.
- Ted S. Yoho of District 3, which includes the counties of Clay, Bradford, Union, Alachua, Putnam, and part of Marion County.