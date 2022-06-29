SEBRING — If you live in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and want to see drainage and sewer projects getting funded, you’re in luck.
The nine projects proposed by Sun ‘N Lake for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding got funded officially this month when the Board of County Commissioners approved transfer of funds in a split vote at their last meeting.
As they did on June 7 and May 17, Commission Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Arlene Tuck voted against it last week, but the other three voted in favor.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts was gone on vacation on June 7, and Tuck asked for the matter to be moved from the bulk-item consent agenda for discussion and a separate vote.
The budget amendment reallocates $561,100 of ARPA funds, which were originally set aside for broadband infrastructure in Spring Lake, but were remitted to the county when that improvement district learned a private vendor was investing in internet infrastructure for that area.
Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber has said that while the County Commission has no set protocol or process for accepting proposals for projects by outside entities, commissioners have given special consideration to the two improvement districts, which did not receive ARPA funds directly from the federal government like the three local municipalities.
She said the U.S. Department of the Treasury put out “very strict rules outlined in a 437-page document” on how to utilize ARPA funds. With unused funds, she said, county administration has told her that all project managers must return any surplus ARPA funds to the unallocated funding pool.
With each new project idea, Barber must review the project and pre-screen it for compliance with Treasury rules. If it fits the guidelines, it’s presented to the commission.
Sun ‘N Lake’s projects are listed below, by amount.
- $340,000 to install wastewater bypass pumps in case of power failure at lift stations at a hospital, schools and assisted living facilities in the district.
- $42,500 install variable frequency drive units and control panels to improve efficiency and reduce wear on lift stations.
- $42,000 to install six automated flushing valves in remote areas of the water distribution system to help clear lines.
- $39,500 to install and operate a large scale tank mixer for the potable water storage tank to keep water and disinfectants well mixed.
- $27,500 to install a new wastewater treatment plant analyzer and new chlorine injection system to manage the disinfectant in the treatment system.
- $24,000 to install four chlorine booster pumps and tanks in remote areas of the water distribution system.
- $22,300 to install an automatic pressure regulating valve for backup water supply from an adjacent water utility, when needed.
- $19,800 to replace an outdated dissolved oxygen meter with a new meter, variable frequency drive and a new chlorine injection unit.
- $3,500 to install pressure sensors on potable water lines at six lift stations to detect pressure loss and line breaks.