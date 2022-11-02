Georgia Defensive Test Football

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Athens, Ga.

 BRETT DAVIS/AP FILE PHOTO

Just in time for its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Tennessee’s top-ranked offense, top-ranked Georgia’s defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury.

Smith, who leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week’s 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia announced Tuesday that Smith, a senior, will have surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.

