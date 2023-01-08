Duke Boston College Basketball

Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) drives past Boston College’s Jaeden Zackery (3) on the way to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Boston.

 MARK STOCKWELL/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and and No. 16 Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by holding off Boston College for a 65-64 victory on Saturday.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

