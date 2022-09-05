Bethune Cookman Miami Football

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, prepares to run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mario Cristobal ran through the smoke alongside the Miami Hurricanes as they entered the field, grabbed his headset and gave someone on the sideline a hug.

It was the first of many celebratory moments in Cristobal’s debut game as Miami’s coach.

