Ohio St Maryland Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md.

 NICK WASS/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be undefeated for the 20th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what’s known as The Game.

Recommended for you