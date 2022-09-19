COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Looking for a way to get his team back on track after an upset last week, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies down the Miami on Saturday night.

Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start for No. 24 Texas A&M and the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9.

Recommended for you