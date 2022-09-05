BYU South Florida Football

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, top, is brought down by South Florida defensive back TJ Robinson, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 JASON BEHNKEN/AP PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. — BYU had to wait out a 2 1/2-hour weather delay to get its season started, then took just 11 seconds to score its first touchdown.

The No. 25 Cougars scored 38 straight points in the first half and cruised to a 50-21 victory over South Florida on Saturday night.

Recommended for you