TAMPA, Fla. — Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

“That was a wild catch, wasn’t it?” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “That’s a play we’ve been working on for about four-five weeks. We almost called it two plays earlier. That’s the kind of play that wins championships.”

