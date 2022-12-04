Big 12 Championship Football

TCU’s Connor Lingren (49) consoles teammate Dylan Horton (98) after Kansas State defeated them in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, in Arlington, Texas.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.

The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.

