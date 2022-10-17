TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he could remember losing games to Florida State. However, it has now been seven years of dominance over the Tigers’ conference rival.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns and No. 4 Clemson forced a momentum-turning takeaway to hold off Florida State 34-28 on Saturday night.

