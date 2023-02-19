Notre Dame Virginia Basketball

Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball while defended by Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

 MIKE KROPF/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark’s fifth season at Virginia has been one of breaking numerous records, and a few opponents’ hearts, too.

Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and added Virginia’s career assist record to his resume in the No. 7 Cavaliers’ 57-55 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

