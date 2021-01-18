Is anyone aware that the sewer plant was closed for a day or two and just re-opened because it was full to capacity, leaving septic companies no choice but to dump at farther locations? This has set all the septic companies back so they are not able to deal with emergencies. I have called every septic company in Highlands County and not one of them can come out for emergencies. They are pretty much backed up for two weeks.
I am on a waiting list to get someone out to my house. No one in my house can shower, bathe, wash clothes, wash dishes or flush a toilet. This is leaving us to seek other alternatives.
Personally I am appalled. Most of the companies have answering machines to take calls and when you do get someone on the phone they are apologizing and it’s not their fault. This is a total disregard for citizens of this county and the problem needs to be corrected.
The Board of County Commission has informed me that I have to call the sewer plant itself. When I call the sewer plant I can’t get an answer, Frankly, no human should have to deal with this. I am beyond frustrated.
Sheryl Morris
Sebring