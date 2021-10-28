No Adam and Eve
Ignorant people believe the Adam and Eve story.
First, Eve is made by the rib or DNA by cloning Adam. Any dummy will tell you when you clone another it remains the same sex. Adam, a male, is cloned to another male. Not a female.
Second, there are five different blood types. How could Eve have a different blood type. There should be only one universal blood type.
Please give precious newspaper space to smarties, not farties. Oh, what a web we weave when we enable children to make believe.
Steven Granow
Sebring