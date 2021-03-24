No age discrimination in a challenge
Please, sir, when you quote me, do so in the context. Yes, I did say to Miguel, “you better lay down your pen,” but the context was, “If you are not willing to handle controversial issues, such as abortion, you better lay down your pen.” This is not my first “rodeo” and I speak from experience. This was a gentle wakeup call to the young writer.
Again, you said that I said the Constitution talks about the Bible. What I did say was: “These letters/papers strongly emphasize this nation was founded on Biblical principles of morality.” The letters/papers are those of the framers of this country. If you are interested and open-minded, I will be glad to provide you with abundant evidence.
As I re-read my article to Miguel, this was not a discussion between my religious views and his. That was your false conclusion. I was questioning some of his moral conclusions and the consequences remembering, “You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequences of your choice.”
Yes, Miguel, write on. Some may be upset that I had the nerve to challenge and/or question “our young journalist.” Welcome to the real world of journalism. There is no age discrimination in this field.
Frank Parker
Sebring