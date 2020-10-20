SEBRING — The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) and the School Board of Highlands County failed to reach a tentative agreement on salaries during the most recent negotiation session on Friday.
Teachers Union negotiator Jim Demchak said most of the contract language is settled, but the district and union remain apart philosophically and in numbers on salary.
The School Board did put some general fund money ($234,412) on the table, but it does not address the main union concern of compressing the first 15 years of experience into the same salary of $44,100, he said.
“This is not a salary schedule we believe would be ratified,” Demchak said. “We had discussion about what would happen if it did not pass ratification by the teachers.”
HCEA (teachers union) put a counter offer on the table that puts back into the salary schedule, minor, but significant pay level increases for experience and loyalty, he said. Our counter is within $132,693 of the district’s offer.
“Our offer is an attempt to settle this contract fairly,” Demchak said. “This offer, although we believe we have the constitutional right to bargain salaries, follows the district’s bargaining lawyer’s belief that we don’t and takes the entire teacher salary allocation pot of money to raise the base pay as close to $47,500 as possible.
“We had discussion about the district’s available fund balance, which we agreed is $6,625,875.16.”
The district also informed the union there is $421,926 from the local school budget being carried over in the assigned fund balance that is taxpayer money that wasn’t spent last year on salaries, he said. The School Board could spend that money if it chose to do so, Demchak offered.
The teachers union negotiations with the district will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Negotiations will begin for the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Prior to Friday’s negotiation session, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained the district’s budgeting process to the Highlands News-Sun:
For a typical household budget, you plan out what you reasonably believe you will spend in different categories. Some are more concrete, like a vehicle or mortgage payment, while others fluctuate, such as your energy bill.
The same is true for the district budget. Some budget expenses are fixed, while others can fluctuate heavily. Any “salary” budgeted line can fluctuate in any given year, Lethbridge said.
Health insurance is another budget that can have huge fluctuations. This past year with COVID when schools were closed for months had massive impacts on many budget projections from last year.
Money that is budgeted but not spent is called lapse. On a budget on the scale of the district, different budget lines will create lapse. Other budget lines may cost more than what is budgeted, Lethbridge said.
The hope at the end of the year is that one did a good job estimating each budget. One of the primary goals in the budget process is to maximize utilization of the dollars that are given to improve the education system, he said. “To that extent we build lapse dollars into our budget.”
At the end of the year, the surplus or deficit is determined by actual revenues and actual expenditures.
If there is more revenue than expenditures, the fund balance goes up. If there are more expenditures than revenue, the fund balance goes down.
“For the 2019/20 school year we had slightly more revenue than expenditures. Our fund balance for last year went up $230,189.92,” Lethbridge said.
“On a side note, in a budget that is close to $100 million, Mike Averyt and his finance team did a wonderful job to budget to within $230,000,” he said. “Keeping in mind both revenue and expenditures are in constant flux as we are funded by the number of students that attend (unknown every year) and then every expenditure (much unknown). We are blessed to have his experience in this position.
“Looking at individual budget lines and comparing them from the year before or even money spent would not tell you how much money is or is not available,” Lethbridge said.