No answers for gun problem
The 2nd Amendment is killing people, mainly because two people cannot agree on its wording let alone 535 elected officials in Washington, D.C. There have been 20 mass killings in this country in the last three weeks; four or more constitute being called a mass killing. Sebring had its mass killing two years ago with the murder of the five women at the SunTrust Bank.
A Congresswoman in D.C. walks around the Capitol building with a Glock strapped to her waist. She owns a restaurant in Arizona and all of her waitresses are armed. It is OK to walk down the street in Texas carrying a rifle.
The 2nd Amendment calls for a “well organized militia.” The Founding Fathers did not call for a standing army but gave the right for all citizens to carry a weapon. You needed a gun in those days for three reasons. First, you had to shoot your supper, there were Indian attacks and we were fighting the British. Well it has been several years now that I’ve had to shoot my supper, I’ve never met a real Indian and the last time anyone said “the British are coming” the Beatles got off an airplane in New York.
Why do we need assault rifles, clips that hold 100 rounds? We are a gun happy nation. A well organized militia is a police department, a sheriff’s department and the state’s National Guard units.
Now I don’t have any answer to our gun problems, but apparently neither does anyone else. So we will send “thoughts and prayers” to those in the next shooting because that is all we have to offer.
Hal Graves
Sebring