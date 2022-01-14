I could not agree more with Mr. (James) Upchurch’s letter of Jan. 5 talking about the private army the governor wants to create to supposedly bring fair and honest elections to the Sunshine State. Nothing could be further from the truth. The man (DeSantis), a clone of Trump, is simply overstepping his authority to suppress the ability for the voters and electors from casting an honest vote. He claims he is running for a second term when in reality he is really set on the presidency.
This private army of 52 people will be made up of power-hungry individuals that will use the authority of the governor’s office to threaten and intimidate people in the polls. There are 67 counties in Florida, so I assume, for example, the person assigned here in Highlands will also handle Hardee and Glades counties. No where else in the country so far has anyone decided to create a private goon squad to enforce election laws; however, DeSantis just might be setting an example.
We are a country in decline with this constant threat to our democracy with this never-ending Big Lie and the cult figures constantly doing all they can to disrupt this nation.
The present Republican party is not the party of old, but rather a collection of lemmings going over the cliff by one man’s insane idea that he is better than the rest of us. Incidentally, where does the governor get the $5.7 million for this band of brothers, our taxes? Couldn’t that money go for a better use, such as teachers, nurses, first responders? Just room for thought.
Hal Graves
Sebring