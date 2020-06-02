A recent letter to the editor asked who gave the selfish and inconsiderate people who refuse to wear masks that "sociopathic idea" in the first place. I can help with that.
Perhaps it was Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer when he called a news conference on Feb. 5th and hatefully called President Trump xenophobic for restricting travel from China, despite the fact that the whole world knows that's where the virus originated. Or, perhaps it was Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she held a news conference in San Francisco's Chinatown on Feb. 24th, wherein she accused the president of racism and encouraged everyone to visit Chinatown. Then again, it could have been on March 13th, when Democrat New York Mayor DeBlasio assured his constituents that Trump was over reacting, that the virus was no big deal and that they should feel free to "use the subway and go to concerts." We all know how that stupidity played out for New York.
For the record, none of these three politicians was wearing a mask while delivering their misguided pearls of wisdom.
I hope this answers the reader's question. Glad to be of help.
Ron Carmony
Sebring