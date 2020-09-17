SEBRING — Highlands County, going into the 2020-21 fiscal year, will have a $159.2 million budget, an 8.55-mil tax rate and the potential of three months of operating reserves for the first time in several years.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who had pushed for lowering the tax rate, said she hoped constitutional officers would “do better next year” on the County Commission’s annual request to hold spending below a 2% cap. Still, she approved the budget with the same tax rate it has had for the last six years.
In effect, while the rate has not gone up, property values have, so each landowner will pay a little more in actual money in 2020-21 than this current year, and the county will get a little more revenue in 2020-21.
It’s a 2.8% increase from the rollback rate of 8.3169 mills, which would have brought in the same revenue as this current budget year.
The Board of County Commission also approved assessments and budgets for all assessment districts, totaling $12.77 million.
At Tuesday night’s final budget hearing, David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, presented a budget that had come down by $2 million from $161 million a couple of months ago, thanks to cuts by both the commission and constitutional officers. Commissioners wanted to keep increases at or below 2% to build a fund balance.
Nitz said the county started October 2019 with a fund balance of $17.13 million, enough to run the county for 2.47 months at a monthly cost of $5.79 million. This past year drew it down to $11.15 million, enough for 1.92 months.
Auditors recommend government entities keep three months or more of reserve operating revenue on hand for a natural or economic disaster. After Hurricane Irma, the county used $15 million to collect and dispose of storm debris, and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency took two years.
Nitz said that if the county can keep from spending any fund balance in this coming fiscal year, it should be able to save up 3.07 months of operating revenue.
Commissioners, directly, can only control the $73.5 million General Fund, and then only $20.8 million of that, after paying $6 million to mandatory components and programs, $876,710 to outside agencies, $1.37 million in transfers to other funds and $476,500 into the Reserve for Contingency for board departments.
The board also pays $8.04 million in other mandates, $3.2 million in law enforcement costs and $744,647 for the E911/Consolidated Dispatch.
The rest of the budget goes to constitutional officers:
- Sheriff’s Office — $30.5 million.
- Clerk of Courts Office — $4.3 million.
- Property Appraiser’s Office — $3.2 million.
- Tax Collector’s Office — $1.9 million.
- Supervisor of Elections Office — $898,922.