The U.S. has had five cases of locally-acquired malaria — four in Sarasota County, Florida — and state and federal health officials have put out warnings.
Florida health officials, in particular, want residents and visitors to take extra precautions, such as avoiding activities between dusk and dawn, when the mosquito that carries the malaria parasite is out, active and biting.
That may be difficult during the Independence Day holiday. There are no mosquito breeding-pool treatment pills available locally, yet. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has been spraying two evenings per week since February.
Meanwhile, health officials recommend that individuals take precautions, given recent developments.
What’s happenedThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert last week on five locally-acquired cases of malaria in the past two months — four in Florida and one in Texas, all recovering. The CDC states that cases in separate states do not appear related.
Thousands of Americans catch malaria every year, usually from outside of the country. This is the first time in 20 years that the disease was transmitted inside the U.S., the CDC states. In 2003, eight cases of locally-acquired malaria were in Palm Beach County.
Approximately 241 million people worldwide get malaria each year, usually in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. However, anopheles mosquitoes in many regions of the U.S. can transmit malaria if they bite a malaria-infected person, the CDC states.
The risk increases in sub-tropical areas, like Southern Florida, where the insect survives and thrives the entire year, and where travelers arrive from malaria-endemic areas.
In rare cases, the disease can spread from mother to fetus, blood transfusions, organ transplants and unsafe needle-sharing, the CDC states.
Malaria basicsThe serious and potentially fatal disease can be caused by five species of protozoan parasite of the genus Plasmodium. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC states, the U.S. saw approximately 2,000 cases of mostly travel-related malaria diagnosed each year; approximately 300 of them severe, and most of those from Plasmodium falciparum.
Five to 10 people with malaria died each year. Now, in 2023, the CDC expects summer international travel among U.S. residents to increase to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
Avoid bitesMosquitoes that transmit malaria will bite between dusk and dawn, so it’s best to avoid being outside at those times. It you are outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and a hat, according to the CDC.
Also use an insect repellent, but put it only on exposed skin, not under clothing. In addition to potential damage to some fabrics, the CDC states that chemicals in insect repellents can get absorbed into your skin in heavier doses if they soak into your clothes.
Most Florida homes are well screened and air conditioned, but if you are camping, keep tent screens in good repair or sleep under an insecticide-treated bed net or mosquito netting.
Otherwise, stay inside at night with windows closed and all screens in good repair.
Get treatedMalaria is a flu-like illness that’s easy to miss, with symptoms like fever, shaking chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. People can also have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
The CDC warns that it is potentially life-threatening, if not treated immediately. If left untreated, it can cause mental confusion, seizures, coma, kidney failure and death.
Malaria symptoms can show up seven to nine days after getting infected, but anyone who shows signs of getting infected with anything should get checked out immediately.