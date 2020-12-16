On Nov. 27, Black Friday this year, I had an oil change scheduled for 1 p.m. I thought I would give them a chance for my business, this being my first time there.
I went into the office and told the female behind the counter why I was there. She asked me what I used for oil and I said regular oil in a multi-weight. I went and sat down. The next thing I know she is yelling at me that the manufacturer recommends synthetic oil. I went to the counter and told her that I have always used the same oil since it was new. My oil had always been changed at the dealership where I bought it and this was told to her in a raised voice.
In the meantime, this girl is trying to answer the phone and talk to walk-in customers. Finally, she went to the shop door and yelled at a certain person to come and help.
In the meantime, a guy who works there comes in and, pretty soon, the guy and girl disappear into another room and I think the guy just came back from lunch.
After another half an hour, the guy in the office walks over to the shop door. I get up and walk over to him and ask when are you going to start on my oil change. He told me since I yelled at his employee he wasn’t going to start. I told him I wanted my keys so I could leave.
I also told him if she hadn’t yelled at me, I wouldn’t have raised my voice at her. He never asked me what had happened.
He then told me to never come back and I told him I would never because of the way I was treated.
So much for Southern hospitality. I was even pricing some tires there.
I changed my mind.
I also heard another shop owner tell a guy, I wish these snowbirds would stay back North.
I am glad I fought in Vietnam for people like that. That is bad as when I was discharged and was walking through the airport in Chicago, people were spitting at me and on me.
Jerry Murphy
Sebring