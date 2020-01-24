There was a time when a nation was comforted by fireside chats written by a president who saw us through a a great depression and world war. He faced great criticism and adversity. There was a time when a persecuted man was locked in a Birmingham jail wrote a profound letter written on scraps of newspaper and toilet paper urging religious leaders, urging us all to move toward social justice.
We now have a man in our highest office that sits up all night tweeting incendiary rants designed to fire up a base — no comfort here to guide a nation.
Other presidents have faced huge hurdles, and great criticism with grace and understanding. We have been given a petulant child ranting on and on until he finally falls asleep. We deserve better.
Pat Myers
Sebring