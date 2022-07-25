California Wildfires

Firefighters work to keep the Oak Fire from reaching a home in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

 NOAH BERGER/AP PHOTO

WAWONA, Calif. — There was no containment Sunday of a destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year and forced thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

