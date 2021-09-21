No end in sight
Several weeks ago I wrote a letter that included a comment that Trump had accomplished one thing for sure in his four years of the most chaotic presidential term this country has ever seen. That comment was that he has successfully planted the thought in millions of minds that any election in the future will be considered illegal, fraud and rigged. That if your candidate lost his/her election, you could start the “big lie,” that the election was illegal. You won’t need any proof, or evidence to that fact, just rant and rave like your buddy Trump is still doing after 10 months.
The recent recall election in California is a good example of this. Newsom’s opponent, a man named Elder, started the day before the election claiming the election was rigged. The day before anyone voted. How do you do that? You follow Trump’s lead, as he started claiming fraud as early as July before a November election. Fifty judges have determined no fraud, the Supreme Court twice said no fraud and Trump’s own stacked Department of Justice no fraud.
The undermining of our election system, your right to vote is now under an attack which is destroying our very confidence that everything is right and legal and may the best man win. Wake up folks this is serious and destructive to our way of life in this country.
Hal Graves
Sebring