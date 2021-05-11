No excuse for lack of traffic enforcement
This letter is in response to the letter titled “traffic enforcement facts tell a different story.” The facts, figures and percentages may look good on paper, but they can be distorted as well. The truth is that the sheriff’s facts do not change the circumstances of US 27 now. The traffic citations must be issued during the middle of the night because my husband and I are on the road, going to Sebring, almost every day of the week. We see traffic violations on every trip and no patrol cars in sight. However, we see plenty of ambulances with flashing lights, but we would rather see patrol cars with flashing lights stopping traffic violators. There are 80 to 90% of the drivers in this area that drive beyond the speed limit. The reason is very simple — they get away with it, with no enforcement of the speed limit.
The sheriff may be extremely proud of the work his deputies do, but when innocent lives are lost due to speeding accidents, their work is insufficient. I realize that every traffic infraction cannot be dealt with. However when close to 90% of the drivers are speeding, what excuse is there for not enforcing the law? What is the purpose of speed limit signs if no one is adhering to the speed limit? There are many reasons for traffic accidents, but the main reason is speeding, and that can be changed, but only by law enforcement. We have heard the gamut of excuses for not enforcing the traffic laws, but in the meantime our lives are in jeopardy driving on US 27. This is my truth.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid